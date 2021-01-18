Met Office Weather Warning

Monday 18 January 2021 19:30
Heavy rain has been forecast by the Met Office from Tuesday 00:00 to Wednesday 12:00
If you experience flooding, it can be reported using the link below
https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/reporting-flooding
