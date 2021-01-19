Appeal for information following three-vehicle crash on Moy Road

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a three vehicle road traffic collision in the Moy Road area of Armagh this morning (Tuesday).



It was reported that at around 9am this morning, a white Citroen Berlingo van, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a grey Toyota Corolla had been involved in a collision.



A man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.



Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police in Armagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 275 19/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.