Police appeal over Garvagh hit and run

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a van and a young cyclist in the Kurin Road area of Garvagh on Friday January 15.



The collision was reported at around 1.45pm, a 12 year old boy who was cycling in the area had been involved in a collision with a van.

The cyclist is believed to have been left with a broken toe and bruised ribs.



The van is described to be a white or light blue/grey in colour and is similar in size to a ‘Citroen Berlingo’ or a ‘Peugeot Partner’.



"If you are the van driver, we are looking you to get in contact with us on the number below to help us with our enquiries," said a PSNI spokesperson.



Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 15/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.