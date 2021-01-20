Love is in the air as Moy distillery to host a fun night for lockdown couples

IT'S not quite the romantic occasion we all might have been planning on this year but one distillery has come up with a fabulous way to lift everyone's spirits this Valentine's Day.

The Woodlab Distillery, based in Moy, is inviting couples to join an online virtual 'tour and tasting' event to celebrate Valentine's and to give couples something to look forward to.

Maureen Dooher, events manager with The Woodlab Distillery, home of Symphonia spirits, said the team wanted to do something unique and fun giving couples an opportunity to celebrate Valentine's from their home so they have created 'Symphonia's Virtual Valentine's Night'.

Speaking from the distillery at Trewmount Road in Moy, Maureen said: “Couples would normally be looking forward to a romantic meal and some drinks in a restaurant maybe but this year looks like it will be different, so, we have created a night which can bring together lots of couples, or groups of friends, for a virtual tasting and tour event to mark the occasion.

“It's a night when couples can get dressed up if they wish to get into the spirit and have a bit of light-hearted fun sampling our gin range and paired mixers followed by an entertaining quiz to finish the evening.

“The distillery opened for tours in October, however, with ongoing restrictions, it has given us the opportunity to explore virtual events which we have went on to organise for numerous private groups and corporate companies in the run up to Christmas. Everyone loved learning about Symphonia, tasting the gins, getting together and having the craic as well as enjoying a virtual tour hosted by our creator, Dr Ulrich Dyer.

“So, on Saturday, February 13, we're inviting couples to join us online at 8pm and have a great experience from the comfort of their own homes. We're asking couples to book and pay online with us and we will send them our special tasting box which will includes 200ml bottles of Symphonia Dry Gin, Symphonia Apple Gin and our Symphonia Fruit Cup along with fresh garnishes and six Poachers Irish Mixers. 'Symphonia's Virtual Valentine's Night' costs £60 for a couple. We are looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

To book visit https://symphoniaspirits.com/events/virtual-valentines-night/