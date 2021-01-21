Conard's action 'an example to us all'

Mayor recognises Portrush man for his bravery in rescuing neighbour from house fire

Conard's action 'an example to us all'

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding pictured at West Strand in Portrush with Conard McCullough.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has honoured a Portrush man who rescued his neighbour from a house fire earlier this month.

Conard McCullough raced to the aid of the woman when her home went up in flames on January 8.

He used a ladder to scale the outside of the building and was able to help her to safety.

Alderman Mark Fielding met with Mr McCullough on Tuesday (January 19) at West Strand where he presented a certificate and a token of appreciation.

Alderman Fielding said: “Conard did a very selfless thing and as Mayor I wanted to recognise his bravery which helped to avert a potential tragedy.

"His decision to take immediate action to help his neighbour undoubtedly saved a life, and during these difficult times it’s been encouraging for all of us to see community spirit in action in this way.

“On behalf of the borough, I want to thank Conard for his actions which are an example to us all. Since the fire, the wider locality has rallied to support those directly affected and this further demonstration of community strength and resilience is something which we are also grateful for.

"We are certainly stronger when we look out for one another and this outpouring of support offers much needed hope at this time.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639