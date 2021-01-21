PAUL WATTERS: Chicken and cashew basil satay will spice up your winter evenings

INTERNATIONAL chef, Paul Watters, has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.

He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.

This week, Paul gives us a recipe for a chicken and cashew basil satay, which is sure to spice up your start to 2021

You can follow Paul on his Facebook page, Simple, tasty, healthy by PW, or if you have any queries you can email him directly at paulwatters35@gmail.com.

CHICKEN AND CASHEW BASIL SATAY

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of cashew butter

1 tablespoons of curry powder

1 tablespoons of tumeric

1 tablespoons of dried corriander

1 tablespoons of dried ginger

1 tablespoons of chilli powder

(this is the satay paste)

2 tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce

2 tablespoons of dark soy sauce

1/2 pint of chicken stock

1/2 can of coconut milk

6 chicken thighs off the bone

2 onions peeled and chopped

2 red peppers sliced

2 green peppers sliced

2 clove of garlic crushed

1/2 bunch of basil

1 red chilli sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

First off make your paste. This serves four but any left overs can be kept in the fridge. Add all the dry ingredients to a small mixing bowl, including the cashew butter. Add a little warm water to form a paste.

Cut the chicken thighs into thumb size chunks and place into a medium sized mixing bowl. Add one tablespoon of the paste to the chicken and allow to marinade (my tip - leave for at least two hours before cooking).

Heat a large frying pan or wok until near smoking. Add a drizzle of oil, add in the chicken thighs and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add in onions and peppers. If you want you can also add carrot cut into strips - this is also very nice. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Add garlic, mix well and cook for a further minute. Add in a few picked basil leaves, before adding the stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes, add coconut milk and simmer again for a few minutes. Add a tablespoon of the paste, allow it to cook for a few minutes add some more picked basil and sweet chilli sauce. At this point you can have a taste and season if required.

Serve with a side of your choice, sprinkle sliced chill on top and for a impressive look also add a little picked corriander. Enjoy!