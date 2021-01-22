Essex lorry deaths: Haulier Hughes sentenced to 20 years

Lorry driver pleads guilty to manslaughter
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

RONAN Hughes, the haulier at the centre of the Essex lorry deaths trial, has been jailed for 20 years at the Old Bailey this afternoon.

Along with Gheorge Nica, the court heard both men had played “leading roles” in the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found in a lorry trailer in October 2019. Nica was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his part.

Laurelvale man Maurice Robinson, who was driving the lorry when they were discovered, has been sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while Mayobridge man Eamonn Harrison, who had towed the trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, received 18 years.

Christopher Kennedy, from Darkley, has been jailed for seven years, while Alexandru Hanga and Valentin Calota were jailed for three years and four-and-a-half years respectively.

Judge Sweeney, sentencing, said those who had lost their lives “all died in what must have been an excruciatingly slow death”.

He added: "I have no doubt that the conspiracy was a sophisticated, long-running and profitable one to smuggle mainly Vietnamese people across the channel."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639