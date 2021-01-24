Derry and Strabane records lowest COVID infection rate since September

THE Derry City and Strabane District Council area (DCSDC) has the lowest seven-day transmission rate for coronavirus across Northern Ireland.

According to the Department of Health's figures published today, between January 17 and January 23, there were 226 further confirmed cases of the virus in the council area giving a seven day rate per 100,000 of 150.0

That's down from a figure of 219.7 that was reported for the previous seven days.

It's also the lowest incidence rate since September 24.

That means the council area has the lowest infection rate of all 11 council areas, with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon highest with a rate of 488.6 per 100,000 of the population.

The daily change in the cumulative number of those testing positive for coronavirus in the council area between midnight January 22 and 23 was 15.

At the Western Trust's Altnagelvin Hospital, there are 64 COVID inpatients. Five are being treated in ICU.

At South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, there are 38 COVID patients being treated, with one patient in ICU.

A total of 10,554 people across the district have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and there have been 119 deaths recorded.

The average seven-day rate in NI is 217.5 per 100,000 of the population.

The department's figures show 433 more cases were recorded across NI and sadly, 14 new deaths, with one of those occurring outside the reporting period of 10am January 23 to 10am January 24.