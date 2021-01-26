Irwin comments 40 years on from Stronge murders

NEWRY and Armagh MLA, William Irwin MLA has been commenting around the anniversary of the murder of Sir Norman Stronge and his son James at the hands of the IRA in 1981.

“This callus and dastardly act of murder remains a brutal and barbaric crime and the passage of time does not diminish the seriousness of this awful atrocity,” he said.

He added, “This double murder of a father and son and also the torching of their home was carried out by ruthless terrorists and is reflective of the terrorism of the IRA which ravaged this constituency during the darkest days of the troubles.”

He concluded, “The respect the Stronge family enjoyed and their memory in the community stands in very stark contrast to the actions of the cowards who murdered Sir Norman Stronge and his son on that January evening. This act of terrorism will never be forgotten and it accompanies a very sad toll of death in this constituency, something that continues to cause pain to innocent victims families who await justice for the murder of their loved ones.”