Derry and Strabane's COVID rate falls to below 100 per 100,000

DERRY City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) is the first council area to record a COVID-19 incidence rate of below 100 per 100,000 in the last 40 days.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, there were 147 positive cases of the virus in DCSDC in the past seven days, January 22 to 28.

That means the seven-day rate of transmission is 97.6 per 100,000 of the population and the lowest of the 11 council areas.

Ards and North Down is second lowest with a rate of 118.7, while the highest rate is in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (381.9).

The average seven day infection rate for Northern Ireland is 212.1 per 100,000.

The were 27 positive cases reported for the DCSDC area over the 24 hour period, midnight January 27 to midnight January 28.