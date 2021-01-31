TURAN MIRZA: Five steps to increasing your emotional intelligence

THERE are several kinds of intelligence, and it’s our job to figure out what they are and how to integrate them into our lives.

Along with your IQ (Intelligence quotient), which has long been used to predict success, the new up and comer is emotional intelligence or EQ (emotional quotient).

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage our own emotions and the emotions of others. Since we often make decisions and respond to stimuli based on our feelings, it is essential that you know how to grow your EQ. Here are five qualities that you need to focus on developing if you want to increase your emotional intelligence.

Empathy

Empathy is your ability to understand what someone else is experiencing from within their frame of reference. We tend to empathize with others based on the reaction to others. Start by learning how to see situations from someone else’s shoes and then work on your ability to respond accordingly. This will help you to start to treat others in the manner that you wish yourself to be treated by others.

Self-Awareness

If you want to increase your emotional intelligence, then you have to become self-aware and recognize what stimuli you are facing and then preparing yourself for how to manage your reaction and emotions in both a proactive and reactive manner. Self-awareness is how you see yourself and how we think others see us.

Curiosity

When you are curious about the world around you, you tend to be more passionate. When you are more passionate, you are more driven to want to be your best. Having this kind of learning mindset ends up positively affecting other areas in your life, like your relationships.

Analytical Mind

The most emotionally intelligent and resolute individuals are deep thinkers that tend to analyse and process all of the new information that comes their way. They also tend to continue analysing old information, ways of doing things, and habits to determine if they can find new ways to improve. Having an analytical mind means that you have a healthy appetite for continually improving your mindset and working to better yourself while remaining open to new ideas.

Optimism

If you want to be able to increase the opportunities that are presented to you, improve your relationships, and think clearly, then you need to maintain a positive attitude. Your attitude is one of the only things that is always within your control. If you want to improve your emotional intelligence, then you need to choose to live each day with positivity.

Improving your emotional intelligence isn't a complicated process. Take some time to work on these five qualities and watch as your emotional intelligence dramatically improves.

If you feel that one or more of these areas are difficult to manage then hypnosis is very effective in developing these skills. If you would like to know more about how hypnosis can help any or all of these areas to improve your EQ, then contact me via my website www.feel-good.today.