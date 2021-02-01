EDITOR'S BLOG: It's the stories of our lifetime in this week's Gazette

TWO of the biggest stories of our lifetime and the end of an era make the front pages of this week's Ulster Gazette.

Brexit has been dominating the headlines for five years and the fallout continues to make the news, as this week's Gazette shows.

A big row has emerged over the weekend between members of the Orange Order and local MLA, William Irwin, over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It follows a statement issued on behalf of Markethill District, which claimed that Mr Irwin had “gone against the wishes of his electorate and voted for the Irish Sea border”. Two further Orange districts, Portadown and Bessbrook, came out supporting the sentiment of the Markethill District statement.

Mr Irwin, meanwhile, responded, strongly refuting the comments.

With Northern Ireland in its centenary year, this is not how unionism thought it would get getting the birthday celebrations started. It is a story that we will be keeping an eye on over the weeks to come, and of course we welcome your comments on the matter – you can email them to editor@ulstergazette.co.uk or write to us at 56 Scotch Street, Armagh, BT61 7DQ.

The other big story of our time is the coronavirus outbreak. We're reporting on stark warnings from the Chief Executive of the Southern Trust about how this area has been the “epicentre” of the pandemic in Northern Ireland, plus we've got your comments following suggestions that play parks should close to help lessen the spread.

But there is good news too – the rate of infection is continuing to fall here, with latest figures showing...

The vaccination roll-out continues to steadily rumble on and to that end, we've been speaking to an Armagh doctor who once again is pleading for patients' patience. Is this the light at the end of the tunnel? Let's hope so!

Meanwhile, we're also reporting on the loss of Topshop from Armagh's Scotch Street following the brand's purchase by ASOS. While the brand will live on online, ASOS will not be keeping the stores open.

Two of Topshop's Arcadia stablemates, Top Man (which has also been bought by ASOS) and Burton (which Boohoo are in talks to buy), have been staples of my own fashion diet, ever since I was a teenager. Mind you, I do recall buying a few dodgy cardigans from them in the late 2000s, including a yellow and blue one which thankfully has since disappeared from my wardrobe. They were fashionable at the time!

I'm sure may of our readers will have their own stories which you'd like to share with us – maybe you worked in Top Shop and have fond memories. Leave us a comment on Facebook.

We've also got some pictures which were taken pre-lockdown of some of the goings on at Lisnadill, the Royal School Prep and Markethill PS, so keep an eye out for those too.

So make sure you get your Gazette this week – there's loads in it! And don't forget you don't have to go to the shop to get your copy. You can buy a digital copy of each edition, which looks exactly how the print edition is printed, by clicking here.

As always, if there is a story that you think we should be covering then please do get in touch with me – call our office on 028 3752 2639 or email editor@ulstergazette.co.uk.