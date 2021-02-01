Poots to stand down as Agriculture Minister

EDWIN Poots MLA is to step down as Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs at 11.59pm tonight (1 February 2020).

The DUP say that the move is to facilitate surgery and recuperation.

It was recently announced that Mr Poots had been diagnosed with cancer.

A statement from the party said that First Minister Arlene Foster had written to the Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker and nominated Gordon Lyons MLA as the new DAERA Minister.

Mrs Foster has also informed the Speaker that Foyle MLA Gary Middleton will take on the responsibilities of Junior Minister in the Office of the First Minister.

Mrs Foster said, “We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers.

"This is a temporary change, and we look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery.”