Burglary victim sustains suspected broken jaw

AN eldery man targeted in a burglary earlier this week sustained a suspected broken jaw, police have said.

Detectives in Strand Road are investigating a burglary at a property in the Millbrook Lane area of Newtownstewart on Tuesday. February 2.



It was reported that at 7pm on Tuesday evening, one or two men entered the property and assaulted an older man who sustained significant facial injuries and a suspected broken jaw.



Detective Constable Mullan said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who saw anything that could help the investigation to please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 831 03/02/21.”



You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.