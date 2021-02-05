Oran named Manager of the Month for January

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney has been named Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

Kearney’s Coleraine had a 100% record in the month of January, claiming wins over Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts, Larne and Crusaders. The 12-point haul has put them within touching distance of the top three.

A delighted Kearney said, “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic run of form in recent weeks after a sluggish start to the season.

“I always believed that we would rediscover our form because we have a capable squad. In October and November, we struggled with red cards and injuries. We endured a couple of tough weeks as a result of that.

“I’m proud of the boys because they’ve got us out of that lull and put together a great run of results. They deserve the credit for this award, as it was their hard work that turned things around.”

It's the schoolteacher's 12th NIFWA Manager of the Month award.

Coleraine host Portadown on Saturday.