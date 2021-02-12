103 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending February 5

LATEST figures published on Friday by NISRA show that 103 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 30th January to 5th February 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 5th February 2021 has now reached 2,614.

Of the 2,614 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,676 (64.1%) took place in hospital, 737 (28.2%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 188 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 750 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 174 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 5th February 2021 was 1,923. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 961 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between 18th March 2020 and 5th February 2021, 76.7% (737) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 224 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 36.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 5th February 2021 (week 5, 2021) was 462, 25 more than week 4, and 125 more than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 337.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 126 (27.3%) of the 462 deaths registered in week 5, 2021, a fall from the previous week’s 137 Covid-19 related deaths and the second consecutive fall in the registration based series since the recent peak of 182 Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending 22nd January. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 5th February 2021 has now reached 2,574.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 77.2% of the 2,574 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19th March 2020 and 5th February 2021. Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid-Ulster have higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths (9.9% and 7.7% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (8.3% and 6.4% respectively).