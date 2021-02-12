Road closed near Ballycastle

PSNI confirm serious road traffic collision at Moyarget Road

Road closed near Ballycastle
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Moyarget Road near Ballycastle has been closed between the Carrowreagh Road and the Magheramore Road following a serious road traffic collision.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639