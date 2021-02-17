New footway to form part of Glenanne works

A £213,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme to include drainage improvements and 40m of new footway provision on the Mowhan Road, Glenanne will commence on Monday 22 February 2021.

The improvement work will extend approximately 600m from Springhill Road to 100m south of Upper Lisdrumchor Road, with side road tie ins on Spinghill Road, Upper Lisdrumchor Road and Glenanne Road.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, said: “This much needed investment will greatly improve this stretch of road for all who use it.

“I am committed to increasing the opportunities for active travel and I am pleased that the new pavement being delivered by this scheme will greatly enhance provision for pedestrians.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a daily weekday road closure (Monday to Friday) between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday, February 22 until Friday, March 26 2021.

During these times a diversion will be in place with traffic being diverted via B134 Mowhan Road, C205 Tullyallen Road, B133 Bessbrook Road and C213 Tullyherron Road. The road will be open to traffic during weekday evenings and all day Saturday and Sunday. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by March 26 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.