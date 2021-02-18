Kerry fulfills lifetime ambition

THE new series of hit TV show Masterchef just got a lot more interesting with the news that local woman Kerry Dunn is set to appear as one of the contestants.

Kerry revealed the good news this week, claiming that she will be taking part in series 17 which starts at the beginning of next month.

"I am so happy and proud to have fulfilled one of my lifetime ambitions to appear on this show," she said in a social media post.

The new series launches on March 1 with Kerry appearing in one of the subsequent episodes.

Can't wait to see how she gets on under the watchful eye of judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Hopefully she's got the right ingredients to do well!