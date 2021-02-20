Shock at passing of Ballylisk Cheese owner Dean Wright (48)

THE community is in shock following the sudden passing of Ballylisk Cheese owner Dean Wright. He was 48.

Mr Wright’s body was found at his home at the Brackagh Road

A spokesman said: “A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death. However the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Mr Wright’s background was in the meat industry. He started to work with his father, Jim, in 2006. While continuing on with mixed farming, he became interested in making cheese in 2015.

According to the company’s website, Dean spent years perfecting his cheesemaking.

It adds, “He makes it every day. He talks about it. He works on new ones. He even thinks about it in his sleep!”

The firm’s Triple Rose cheese was stocked by Fortnum and Mason, the Queen’s grocers, in London.

Speaking to the Ulster Gazette last year, Mr Wright - whose company was formed in April 2018 – explained how he had to diversify his business in light of the pandemic.

Ballylisk Dairies had been supplying cheese to high end hotels and restaurants, which were literally closed overnight, after the government imposed measures to keep everyone at home.

In order to sustain the company and avoid furloughing his four members of staff, Mr Wright told the Gazette he “thought outside the box” and in turn came up with the idea of bringing his local quality produce to people’s homes.

While this was a totally new market, the success was phenomenal and the company had also been able to help other local artisan businesses by providing an outlet for their produce.

Mr Wright said: “In reality in the face of a disaster the company has turned this into another line of business.

“March was a really difficult time. Within 24 hours of lockdown we lost 70 per cent of our business. I didn’t know what I was going to do as I knew the business wouldn’t survive on 25 per cent turnover.

“We had a milk pool on the farm which we were capable of making our own cheese from. I thought to myself, the obvious thing to do here is bottle that milk and actually take it to the customer, so that’s what we did.

“Within four to five days we turned that round with legalities but saying that we had the bulk of it there for the pasteuriser checking and things like that for the cheese business, so it didn’t take a lot more to get it up and running.”

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA stated, "This is very tragic news and I express my sincerest sympathy and condolences to the entire Wright family at this very difficult time.

"Dean was a well known individual in the district and a hard working farmer whom I had gotten to know well over many years. I had spoken to him many times as he actively worked developing new products using milk from his busy dairy farm and I know that his products, such as his Ballylisk cheese, were so popular in the district and indeed in markets much further afield.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and the wider community.”