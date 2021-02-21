Boy rescued after getting into difficulty on Cusher River

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after he got into difficulty on the Cusher River this afternoon.

Members of the public in the Glebe Hill Manor area of Tandragee came to the rescue after seeing the boy get into difficulty.

Teams from the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Air Ambulance were sent to the incident, which took place at around 12.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson told the Ulster Gazette: “Police received a report of concern for the safety of a child who got into difficulty whilst canoeing in a river in the Glebe Hill Manor area of Tandragee this afternoon.

“Emergency services including police and NIFRS responded. When they arrived at the scene, members of the public had rescued the child from the river and taken him to safety.

“The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

A spokesperson for NIFRS added that two appliances from Portadown, as well as a fire officer attended the scene. A Special Rescue team was also tasked to the incident, which was over by 1pm, from Belfast.