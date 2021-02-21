PAUL WATTERS: Tandoori chicken thigh with a minted yoghurt

IT'S hard to beat a good Indian dish, and this week our resident chef has pulled a delicious tandoori chicken out of the bag.

Paul has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.

He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.

Here's everything you need to know about how to make tandoori chicken and a yummy minted yoghurt to accompany it.

INGREDIENTS

6 chicken thighs(on the bone)

3 tbsp of malted butter

Wet rub

2 tap of chilli powder

1 tap of paprika

Juice of half a lemon

1 tap of salt

Marinade

1 cup of Greek yoghurt

2 cloves of garlic (crushed)

1 knob of ginger (grated)

1 tblsp chilli powder

1 tsp of white pepper

Juice of half a lemon

5 tblsp of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of red food coloring

METHOD

Clean and pat dry the chicken thighs. Using a sharp knife cut little slits into the chicken.

In a small bowl mix all the wet rub ingredients together to form a slight paste and smear it over the chicken thigh.

In a medium or large bowl whisk together all the marinade ingredients. Place the chicken thigh into the bowl ensuring that all of the thigh is covered.

Cover the bowl with cling film or plastic wrap and allow to refrigerate for a few hours before cooking.

Preheat the oven at 400f or 180 degrees. Place the chicken in a roasting tray and cook for 15 minutes each side and baste with a little of the melted butter. Serve it with rice, pitta or salad and add chopped corriander for garnish.

Minted yoghurt ingredients

1 cup of Greek yoghurt

3 sprigs of fresh mint(chopped)

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and pepper

To make - mix well!