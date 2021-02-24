City Deal to bring unprecedented levels of investment for Strabane

THE unprecedented levels of capital investment Strabane to secure from the £250m City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund show the benefits of working on a North West Regional basis, a local MP says.

Speaking as the Heads of Agreement were today signed between City Deal funders and project delivery partners, Sinn Féin MP Orfhlaith Begley said: "More than £80m from the £250m City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund has been earmarked for Strabane Town Centre regeneration projects.

“This is an unprecedented level of capital investment for Strabane town and shows the benefits of working collectively on a North West regional basis.

"This allocation will allow for substantial progress to be made on the delivery of major capital projects contained in Strabane Town Centre Regeneration Plan which include the integration of a major health hub, a further education campus, a Leisure centre and a town centre council office.

"This town centre capital investment, in conjunction with the SEUPB funded Riverine Project, a fresh town centre public realm scheme and the Strabane/Lifford Greenway will be completely transformative for Strabane.

“Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy has allocated £110m of match funding to this total of £250 million investment.

"In real terms it means more per head of population than the funding provided to Belfast for its City Deal projects.

"This further re-affirms his and our party's determination to redress regional imbalance."

Ms Begley added: “Overall, this is a massive boost for the north west which will see the region benefit from strategic projects focused on innovation and research, tourism and regeneration, she concluded.