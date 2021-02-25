Mallon announces new Park and Ride for Dungiven

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has announced her plans for a new Park and Ride facility at Dungiven.

The new scheme which will provide around 150 spaces will be adjacent to the junction of the new A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dual carriageway with the Feeny Road and will be a welcome boost for local commuters offering sustainable, cleaner and greener transport options for citizens in the North West.

Minister Mallon said: “I am delighted to announce this plan for the new Dungiven Park and Ride scheme which will bring greener and cleaner transport for local people while delivering active travel infrastructure for the local community.

"The Park and Ride will provide around 150 spaces close to the new A6 dual carriageway, helping to deliver cleaner, greener sustainable transport for the local community. Park and Rides give people the chance to use the public transport network as an alternative to the private car, helping to drive down congestion and emissions and I am committed to developing them across Northern Ireland.

“The key advantage of the Feeny Road site is its location immediately adjacent to the new A6 dual carriageway, a strategically important route as it connects the North West to Belfast and beyond. This will help to increase accessibility, decrease journey times and attract commuters from Foreglen, Dungiven and the surrounding area.

“Importantly, the scheme to develop the new Park and Ride will also include active travel provision for walking and cycling linking it to Dungiven. This will help to promote active travel in line with my commitment to create greener infrastructure and encourage people to walk and cycle.”

Concluding the Minister said: “The development of this Park and Ride facility along with the others that are progressing at Cairnshill, Downpatrick, Trooperslane, Comber, Newtownards, Tillysburn and Moira is a positive move and is part of my Green recovery action plan. Working in partnership to change the way we travel will deliver benefits for everyone and will protect our environment.”

As the next stage in the development of the scheme, the Department will now begin the Pre-Application Discussions with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council as a pre-cursor to applying for planning permission later this year. The Department will be working closely with Translink to consider operational requirements for public transport through Dungiven when the Park and Ride is completed.