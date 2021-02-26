Petition launched asking council to acquire former school site

HUNDREDS of people have now signed a petition urging council to purchase the former Strabane Academy site and transform it into a recreational facility for the community.

The online petition - available at change.org - was set-up by Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr.

It is urging Derry City and Strabane District Council to acquire a section of the Liskey Road site "for the purpose of developing a heritage centre, play park and nature trail incorporating the Burn Walk."

It adds: "We call upon the Derry City and Strabane District Council to acquire a section of the site of the old Miltown Grammar School on the Liskey Road

"The current site comprises approximately 26 acres of land that if utilised for the community could create a shared space for recreation and healthy living pursuits.

"This would also allow for further development of sports and recreation facilities on the site."

Councillor Barr has been campaigning to have the site developed and its historic features - Milltown House and the Gatehouse - preserved to expand on the town's tourism and recreational offering.

He says the site presents a golden opportunity for the town, with one of the suggestions emanating from the discussions about the site's future being the possibility of setting up an action group.

"I feel like for many the opportunity that presents now to create something prestigious and shared is one that will never present again," he said.

"I brought a motion to council in January 2020 asking that council explore the possibility of acquiring the site for community benefit and the reception was lukewarm leading the cynic in me to believe a deal was done.

"The historic and cultural value of the site coupled with the natural environment surrounding it - The Burn, the River and the lush forested area makes it a no brainer as to what should happen here in a town deprived of any such assets."

He added: "I have absolutely no doubt had this opportunity arose in Derry it would be jumped on. We have £600,000 being spent on the City Baths in Derry when there is already two other pools in the city and that figure could triple in the not too distant future.

"Strabane needs an amenity of cultural and historical significance where families can enjoy days out in a healthy and welcoming environment.

"We will never get this opportunity again. I would ask anyone interested to set up an action group.

"There will be no shortage of willing participants. This town deserves it."

At the time of going to press yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), over 500 people had supported the petition.

You can sign the petition by logging on to:

www.change.org/p/dcsdc-for-dcsdc-to

-acquire-the-site-of-milltown-

grammar-school