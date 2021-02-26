Renewed appeal for information on arson attack which destroyed dream home

POLICE have issued a fresh appeal for information on an arson attack which destroyed a local family's new build home just months before they were due to move in.

Paul and Dympna Gallagher began building their dream family home back in May last year, but arsonists struck in the early hours of August 15 causing tens of thousands of pounds in damage.

Three Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue (NIFRS) appliances were tasked to the scene spending three hours bringing the blaze under control.

It was later confirmed that the cause of the fire was 'deliberate'.

Police are still hunting for the arsonists who targeted the house which had been built up to roof level just off the Urney Road.

Appealing for witnesses, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police have renewed an appeal for information regarding an arson attack on the Urney Road area of Clady on Saturday, August 15, last year.

"The incident occurred at around 4am at a home which was under construction, causing extensive damage to the property.

"Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 441 15/08/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."