PAUL WATTERS: Oven poached cod filet on a bed of sweet potato rounds

Covid-19 - Fri 26th Feb Figures
Oven poached cod filet on a bed of sweet potato rounds with a leek crumb buttered greens and roast tomato on the vine
THIS week our resident chef, Paul Watters, has been serving up an oven poached cod filet on a bed of sweet potato rounds with a leek crumb buttered greens and roast tomato on the vine.
Paul has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.
He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.
Here's everything you need to know about how to make tandoori chicken and a yummy minted yoghurt to accompany it.
Ingredients
4 cod filets
2 sweet potato cut in rounds
The half of the leek
Handful of mange tout
Handful of green beans
For the sauce
4 oz butter
4 oz flour
1 pint of milk
Handful of grated cheese
In a small pot or pan melt down the butter take off the heat add flour mix well. This is what we call a roux. Bring back to the heat slowly add milk and cheese cook for a few minutes tar off the heat
For the topping
2 cup of breadcrumb
1/2 leek washed and sliced
A handful of chopped flatleaf parsley
Method
First get the potatoes in the oven at 180 and drizzle over a little olive oil and salt and pepper. Cook for a half hour. Place the fish in a oven dish. Pour the sauce over, then the breadcrumb mix and cook for a half hour. Add tomatoes.
Twenty minutes later cook the veg in a little butter and olive oil, salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes at the bottom, place the veg on top and then the fish.
Drizzle around the butter, serve and enjoy.