PSNI investigate Portrush assault

POLICE are investigating after they received a report of an assault at Main Street in Portrush on Friday.

It was reported that a 17-year-old male youth was approached by four males at around 7.30pm, who asked him to hand over one of the crutches he was using to walk with.

When the youth refused, one of the males punched him and took a crutch and struck him with it.

The males, who were all wearing dark clothing with their hoods up, made off in the direction of the harbour following this assault.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2126 26/02/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.