Hargey discusses opening of outdoor sport with sector

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has met with Sport NI, the NI Sports Forum and Sports Governing Bodies to discuss the pathway to a safe return to organised outdoor sport.

Representatives from football, GAA, rugby, golf and other outdoor sports shared their experiences with the Minister and discussed the protocols they had put in place to make their organised sports sessions Covid safe for their members and participants.

The Minister said: “I fully recognise the important role that sport and physical activity plays in the physical health and wellbeing of our communities. That is why I met with the sector today hear their concerns at first hand and to explore the potential for reopening organised outdoor sporting activities.

“It is important that we consider the implications this may have for the sector and the steps they will need to put in place to make a return to organised outdoor sport as safe as it can be for everyone.

“Sport and physical activity is fundamental to helping us deal with the impact of the Covid pandemic and that is why I will make the case for a safe return to organised outdoor sport in line with the Health Protection Regulations.”