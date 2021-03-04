Kerry on Masterchef - on St Patrick's Day!

North coast woman hoping for the 'luck of the Irish' when she appears on popular BBC One show

Kerry on Masterchef - on St Patrick's Day!

Kerry Dunn Kane.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

KERRY Dunn Kane will make her Masterchef appearance on Wednesday March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - programme bosses have confirmed.

The former Dominican College Portstewart student last week revealed that she would be appearing on the cookery programme, but was unable to say exactly when.

However, we have had it confirmed that Kerry will battle it out in the Masterchef kitchen in just over a week's time.

The new series of the top rated show began at the start of this month and is already proving a hit with viewers.

Now, we won't have long to wait to find out how Kerry does under the gaze of judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Good luck Kerry!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639