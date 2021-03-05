Latest on summer exam award process

CCEA has today (Friday) published the guidance and process for schools and colleges on how the alternative awarding arrangements for Summer 2021 CCEA qualifications will operate following the cancellation of this year’s exams by the Minister of Education, Peter Weir MLA.

CCEA GCSE, AS and A Level grades will be arrived at using teacher professional assessment known as Centre Determined Grades, with moderation. In determining these grades, a five-step awarding process will be followed as outlined by the Minister.

The GCSE, AS and A level Awarding Summer 2021: Alternative Arrangements – Process for Heads of Centre guidance is part of a wider support programme initiated by CCEA which also includes online and interactive teacher training.

The aim of the document is to enhance knowledge and understanding of the alternative awarding process, to provide clarity and detail on the technical aspects of the process and enable consistency of approach in all schools across Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for CCEA said: “The knowledge, expertise and professionalism of teachers and school leaders are key to the success of this process.

"CCEA recognises the burden of responsibility that this task places on to teachers and is committed to providing as much support and guidance as possible so that they can work with confidence to arrive at grades that reflect their student’s knowledge this year.

"We are grateful for the commitment, hard work and collaboration across the education community to ensure that our students are able to progress onto the next stage of their journey.”