Man dies in Tandragee collision

POLICE have confirmed that a man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Market Street area of Tandragee this afternoon (Sunday, March 7).

Inspector Gordon said: “Shortly before 4:35pm, it was reported that a motorcycle and a Toyota Hilux were involved in the collision.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away following his injuries.

“The Market Street in Tandragee remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1207 07/03/21.”