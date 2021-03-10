Sinn Fein MLA calls for police probe into 'sinister' Kilkeel Irish Sea border posters

A SOUTH Down MLA has called on police to investigate the appearance of what she has described as "sinister and threatening" posters in Kilkeel.

The posters apparently were erected on Tuesday night in the town.

It shows an image of a masked gunman and the slogan: "Our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights. No border in the Irish Sea or we continue the fight."

Sinn Fein's Sinéad Ennis said: “Last night, a number of sinister and threatening posters were put up in Kilkeel.

“These posters display a clear threat of violence and should be removed.

“The police need to investigate those responsible for putting up these posters and the motivation behind their erection."

And Ms Ennis has called on leaders in unionism, especially within the DUP, to condemn these posters.

She said: “We need to see leadership from within unionism particularly within the DUP coming out and condemning these sinister posters and the threat they contain.

"There can be no succour given to those who would make threats or use violence."