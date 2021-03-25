Three vaccination landmarks in one day

NORTHERN Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has passed three landmarks in just one day.

The total number of vaccines administered has pushed past 800,000 and sits at 808,241.

The number of first doses provided has passed 700,000 and is now 703,334.

And the total of second doses has moved beyond 100,000 to reach 104,907.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the continued progress, saying: “All the immense work being done to deliver the vaccination programme is giving everyone in Northern Ireland hope and optimism for the future.

“More landmarks will be reached next week when we open the SSE Arena vaccination centre and community pharmacists begin administering vaccines.”

The head of the vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly said vaccination appointments are still available – including at the SSE Arena.

“For those who are eligible, the best time to book is certainly now. Before too long, we will be extending the programme to lower age groups, as supplies allow, and this will increase pressure for appointment slots.”

People wanting to book a vaccination centre appointment are asked to do so online if it all possible: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking

If online booking is not possible, then the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Those eligible also have the option of waiting for their GP to contact them to arrange their jab.

The vaccination centres are providing vaccines to: the 50 plus age group; anyone who received a shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV); and anyone who is a main carer of an elderly or disabled person.

GPs are providing vaccines to: the 50 plus age group; anyone who received a shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV); carers; patients aged 18 and over who have underlying medical conditions. The latter Clinically Vulnerable (CV) group is expected to largely mirror those who receive the winter flu vaccine each year because of their medical conditions. CEV and CV individuals aged 16 and 17 years of age cannot receive the vaccine being used in GP practices. These individuals will receive a letter from their GP and are able to book a vaccination slot at one of the vaccination centres.

There is no need to contact your GP regarding vaccination – they will contact you as they work through their lists.