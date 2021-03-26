Legacy project to capture life in Ballymagorry

IMAGES of residents of Ballymagorry will be recorded for future generations under a new photographic legacy project.

Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group are compiling the project on the village which will be sent to the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) and stored for the next hundred years as a record of the village in the year 2021 first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and who has survived.

Leslie Hetherington from the group explained: "In a hundred years’ time people will be able to access these records of photos of the people living in the village.

"The legacy project will be ongoing during the last two weeks of March and the beginning of April.

"Two local professional photographers will be used on the project where every household willing to take part in the project will be photographed.

"We hope all households of the village will take park in this project.

"This will be carried out a street at a time and you will be told beforehand of the date and time for the area you live in.

"Local historian Johnny Dooher will write a short history of the village and this will be included on the project."

The project is funded by the Big Lottery Fund (National Lottery).