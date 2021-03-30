Poundland to create 22 new jobs in Armagh

POUNDLAND has announced it is creating 22 jobs in Armagh with the opening of its new store at the Spires Retail Park.

The new store will open on Saturday April 3 at 9am but, in line with government guidance, Poundland is urging shoppers only to visit for essential supplies.

The new store, which will be located in the former Argos premises, will bring shoppers a wide choice of items at amazing value.

The firm says that its new store will include an “extensive range of products”, including groceries such as cereals, soups, tinned meat and fish, pasta and rice, toiletries such as hand wash and soap, home products such as disinfectant, surface cleaner, toilet roll and kitchen roll, and pet food.

The new store will also bring the full range of Poundland’s PEP&CO family fashion and PEP&CO home to Armagh, as well as categories including entertainment and electronics.

As an essential retailer, Poundland has kept the vast majority of its UK stores open during the latest lockdown and is now looking forward to its latest store opening.



Olivia McLoughlin, Poundland Ireland retail country manager, said: “We think Armagh will be a great location for Poundland and we’re delighted to be joining our new neighbours at the Spires Retail Park. We can’t wait to open our doors and show the people of Armagh the amazing value we offer.

“During the lockdown, we’re here for the essentials customers need and in the longer term our colleagues in Armagh are ready to play a big part in the community in the months and years ahead.”

Welcoming Poundland's arrival in the city, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Cllr Kevin Savage, said: “This investment by Poundland is welcome news for the borough as we work to rebuild our local economy post-pandemic. With their new store in Armagh’s Spires Retail Park and the creation of 22 new local jobs, the retail variety store’s expansion will help boost the City’s recovery and stimulate its renewed growth.”

Like all Poundland stores, the company says its Armagh Spires store “will operate to the highest standards of safety with barrier screens at checkouts and thorough and regular cleaning regimes applied across the day”.

Customers are asked to observe government guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.