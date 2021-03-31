Mayor appeals for a safe Easter

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has called on everyone to celebrate Easter safely this year.

Opening the full council meeting held on Tuesday evening, Alderman Mark Fielding said council, alongside the PSNI and Translink, was urging people to follow public health advice during the holiday period.

Further to this, he added: “Just last week, council took part in a poignant Day of Reflection to remember lives lost in the pandemic and show our support for the bereaved by lighting Cloonavin up in yellow light.

"One year on since the first lockdown, restrictions and the roll-out of the vaccine are making a difference but we’re not safe yet and we cannot compromise at this point.

“Easter is a very special time of year but please celebrate safely at home, in line with the restrictions, to ensure you’re doing all you can to protect yourself, your family and your loved ones.”

The Mayor has also encouraged the public to support council’s virtual approach to Ballymoney Spring Fair which begins on Thursday when the first video in a three-part series will be shared online.

All videos will be shared on the Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page at 4pm every day.