Darkley Primary School pupils putting a new waterbutt to good use in garden

NI WATER have donated a waterbutt to Darkley Primary School for use in their school garden. Waterbutts are a great way of harvesting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants or wash windows.

As pupils return to the classroom many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments, to enhance pupil wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.

Said an NI Water spokesperson: “Waterbutts are a great way of harvesting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

“We get plenty of rain in Northern Ireland but this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into the taps.

“Using a waterbutt to catch the rain is just one way we can all play a part to ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future. You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis; 155 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.

“Why not get water fit and try our new online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk to see just how water wise you are and receive free water saving items, such as four minute shower timers, leaky loo strips and toothy timers for the little one?”