Huge funding boost for Koram Centre

STRABANE'S mental health charity, the Koram Centre, is set to expand its services following a major funding boost.

The centre, currently based at Mourne Villas, is a registered charity, offering professional therapeutic intervention and psychosocial support.

It has secured close to half a million pounds in funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

It's been confirmed that the money will be used to facilitate a move for the centre to a new centre, while the Koram Wellbeing Project will also be delivered over the next four year period.

Confirming the funding allocation, a spokesperson for the service said: "The Koram Centre are very pleased to announce some exciting news.

"We have been awarded £499,941 by the National Lottery Community Fund to support the delivery of the Koram Wellbeing project over the next four years.

"This funding will allow us to expand our services and offer more support to individuals dealing with mental health/emotional wellbeing issues.

"This will include: New premises for the Koram Centre, one to one therapy for adults, one to one therapy for children/young people, complementary therapies, therapeutic group support, social support activities for all ages and education and skills programmes for all ages

"Many thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund for their support which will help us make a real difference in our local community.

"Also a big thank you to our Board of Trustees, staff team, service users and everyone that was involved in helping us put together the application."

To contact The Koram Centre or learn more about its services and the support they offer, ring 02871 886181.