Search for missing George who was last seen on the Armagh Road in Portadown

George Gilpin

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

POLICE and family are concerned regarding the whereabouts of George Gilpin, who was last seen on the Armagh Road, Portadown.

Mr Gilpin, who was last seen on Sunday, March 28, 2021 is described as 5ft 10, of frail build, and with grey medium length hair.

He was last seen wearing a pair of brown trousers, a blue top and formal shoes.

If you have seen George or know of his whereabouts please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2304 03/04/21

