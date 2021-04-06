Man stabbed while sitting in his vehicle in Bessbrook

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Bessbrook on Monday afternoon, April 5.

A man in his 20s was sitting in his vehicle in the Ard Aveen Park area at around 4.40pm when he was attacked through the open window by another man armed with a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are thought to be serious but not life threatening.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed what happened. Please call 101, quoting reference 1102 05/04/21.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.