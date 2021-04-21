Applications open for Large NAV Business Grant Scheme – Murphy

OVER 1,100 businesses across a wide range of sectors will be able to apply online from today for a one-off £50,000 grant to help them with the impact of Covid-19.

The Large NAV Business Grant scheme being delivered by Land & Property Services will provide financial support to businesses occupying large commercial premises with a Net Annual Value (NAV) of over £51,000 and which also qualified for the 12 months rates holiday.

Encouraging eligible businesses to apply, Conor Murphy said: “Throughout the pandemic I have been determined to ensure that support reached as many businesses as possible.

“This new Grant Scheme will make available more than £50 million of financial assistance to hundreds of businesses across a wide range of sectors including childcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism and leisure.

“Although we have started on the Pathway out of Restrictions, businesses are still dealing with the impacts of the pandemic. I hope this one-off grant will help these businesses which didn’t qualify for previous grant schemes.

Further details including eligibility criteria can be found on the nibusinessinfo website at www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/LargeNAVBusinessGrant. The online portal is open for applications from 21 April and will close on 5 May.

The following criteria apply to the Large NAV Business Grant Scheme:

* Businesses must have occupied commercial premises on 1 March 2021 with a NAV over £51,000.

* Business must have been awarded the 12 month rates holiday in 2020-21.

* Only one grant will be paid for businesses with multiple premises.

* Business in administration or with vacant properties cannot apply.

* Airports, food retailers, petrol filling stations and sports clubs are not eligible.

* Businesses that received or are entitled to receive the Department for the Economy’s Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme are not eligible to apply.

The scheme is designed to support the business which is the main occupier of a property, not the landlord or any business which rents part of the property from the main occupying business.