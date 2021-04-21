WATCH: Loyalists march in Markethill in opposition to Protocol

Loyalists held a further protest in Markethill this evening, voicing their objections to the NI Protocol.

In recent weeks there have been a number of protests across Northern Ireland by loyalists, who say the protocol has undermined the region's place within the Union.

Markethill was one of the first places to see such protests, first with signs being erected in the town and a protest march taking place on Easter Monday.

A further parade was held this evening (Wednesday), with what appeared to be between 30 and 40 people taking part.

Footage shows that there was a police presence in the town as the parade took place.