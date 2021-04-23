Call for safe pedestrian walkway on Urney Road

A LOCAL councillor is calling for a walkway on the Urney Road in Strabane given its increased use by locals during lockdown.

Sinn Féin's Michaela Boyle says there is a need for a safe walkway for pedestrians on the stretch of road from the town boundary at Glenfin Park/Castletown Court to where it meets the Carricklee Road, as it is now so widely used as an exercise route for resident.

She is lobbying the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) on the issue and has requested a site meeting to press the case.

Speaking this week, councillor Boyle said footfall on the road - which is close to highly populated residential areas - has "multiplied significantly" during the lockdown restrictions.

"There are in the region of 500 homes the Castletown area and this short stretch of road forms part of the route many local residents use as part of their daily exercise routine with the numbers using the route since the lockdown having multiplied significantly," she explained.

“The continued absence of a safe pedestrian walkway on this busy stretch is an issue I have been receiving increasing representations on from local people.

"They are concerned about the ongoing hazards of trying to navigate this stretch of road safely, due to the speed of in-bound and outbound traffic, given the absence of footpath or clearly marked pedestrian walkway."

Previous requests for a footpath for this stretch have been turned down, but councillor Boyle says the increased footfall

"Given its increased pedestrian use and the increased dangers I have once again asked DfI to re-consider a footway and/or safety measures including installing pedestrian markings as an interim safety measure, as well as clear pedestrian warning signage.

“I have a requested a meeting with Roads Service and will be pressing them to introduce the necessary measures to create a safer route for pedestrians," she added.