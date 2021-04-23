Council offers free sanitary products in bid to end period poverty

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will provide free sanitary products in leisure centres across the borough in a bid to end period poverty.

The aim of the scheme is to support women and girls who may not be able to afford products such as sanitary towels and tampons by making these products free and available at an easily accessible pick up point.

A selection of free sanitary products will be available from discreet dispensers at South Lake Leisure Centre, Banbridge Leisure Centre and Orchard Leisure Centre.

Access to the products is currently available at South Lake Leisure Centre (beside Café Incredable). However, due to current NI Executive restrictions - Banbridge Leisure Centre and Orchard Leisure Centre remain closed. Once reopened this service will be available.

Research by the charity Plan International suggests that one in 10 girls and women - aged between 14 and 21 - in the UK has been affected by period poverty at some point.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kevin Savage, comments: “We are delighted to launch this new pilot initiative which will ensure no-one suffers as a result of not having the sanitary products they need.

"This initiative is about dignity and respect – we want to make sure everyone has access to the products they need – nobody should have to go without."

Over the past year, Council has also been distributing keep warm packs as well as a range of other items including personal hygiene items and sanitary products through the ABC Warm & Well Connected Scheme (funded by the Department for Communities COVID-19 Support Plan).

To find out more about the Council’s period poverty pilot initiative, please contact Customer Services Manager, Joanne Grattan at joanne.grattan@

armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.

uk.