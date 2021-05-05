The Right Prescription: Armagh Businessman Paul McKeever celebrates 20 years of success

ADVERTORIAL

ON the 1st May 2001, a young 23 year old pharmacist from Co. Armagh purchased his first pharmacy, in Marcus Square, Hill Street, Newry.

Little did he know that 20 years later, McKeever’s Chemists would have evolved into a successful chain of community pharmacies, consisting of 26 branches, and employing over 340 staff.

Despite having acquired quite an extensive portfolio over the last two decades, Paul insists that he never had any predetermined goal for the business, and that his success relies heavily on his staff and the company ethos to be at the heart of the community.

The 43-year-old reflected: “Each and every member of our team is important they are all integral in ensuring we provide the best healthcare service possible. I genuinely get a buzz out of growing the business, the challenge of acquiring another shop, keeping the good things that pharmacy did before, but adding in the elements we do well, creating a more structured offering. However, while providing a service has remained constant, the landscape we are operating in has naturally changed over time. Over the last decade, however, with the emergence of the internet and obviously with the current Covid-19 pandemic, there has been less face-to-face interaction with our customers. This has been one of the toughest hurdles for us, but we have adapted with provision of a robust online store and a prescription collection and delivery service which has allowed for a seamless transition to a new way of offering our services.”

It is this ability to adapt to challenges, in order to meet the needs of their customers and patients, that has been key to Paul’s management and success. He believes there is room for continued growth and expansion and looks forward to continuing to serve many more local communities in the future.

“I am so grateful for the success we have achieved - It really has been a team effort - and I am so thankful to each and every one of my colleagues for their hard work and dedication over the years. McKeever’s Chemists will continue to focus on meeting customers’ needs and providing the best service possible. I would like to thank each and every customer that has crossed our doors over the last 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to serve you and many more in the future.”