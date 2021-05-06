Irwin calls for 'huge effort' to clear driving test backlog

NEWRY and Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has said that a huge effort is required to work through the driving test backlog in order to get young people on the road.

Mr Irwin said the length of time tests have been postponed due to the pandemic is having a huge effect on young people accessing employment and learning establishments.

“This is an issue which has been brought up on a weekly basis by constituents who are obviously very keen to get on the road and pursue their careers and access employment and learning opportunities in a manner which isn’t inconvenient on them or their family members who are having to add additional time to their own work journeys each day. This is all the more problematic in rural areas where transportation links are much more sparse and reliance on a personal vehicle, much more important

“There are many sectors affected by the current restrictions of course and we understand the difficulties, however there must be an all-out effort by the Department for Infrastructure to put sufficient resources and measures in place to clear this backlog in the fastest possible time frame.

“This will be important not only for the wellbeing of any driver, including the substantial number of younger drivers who will have been taking lessons and then had this progress halted, but for the economic bounce back of the province as restrictions continue to ease and businesses return to a level of normality.

"There are around 22,000 people with valid theory tests waiting to take a practical test and this very clearly represents a considerable amount of work. I welcome the fact that extra opening hours will be added to the system and also a capacity for around 1000 extra tests per week. I would urge for further resourcing and capacity in order to work through this backlog and ensure our drivers are given the earliest opportunity to get on the road.”