Deadline extended for £50k Business Grant Scheme

Conor Murphy.

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy is encouraging all businesses eligible for the Large NAV £50,000 Business Grant Scheme to apply for funding and has extended the application deadline until Friday May 14.

The scheme is being delivered by Land & Property Services and will provide financial support to those businesses occupying large commercial premises with a Net Annual Value (NAV) of over £51,000, which also qualified for the 12 months rates holiday.

Encouraging businesses to apply, Minister Murphy said: “So far almost 600 applications have been received for this scheme which is focused on supporting businesses across retail, childcare, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism and leisure which didn’t qualify for previous grants. 

“I know many businesses have been focused on re-opening but I would encourage any business which thinks it may be eligible to check the online scheme criteria and submit their application before the final deadline.

“The online application process is simple and easy to complete but eligible businesses must apply before 23:59 on Friday 14th May to benefit.”

Further details, including eligibility criteria, can be found on the nibusinessinfo website.

 

