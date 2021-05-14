BREAKING: Edwin Poots named new leader of DUP

EDWIN Poots is the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The Lagan Valley MLA defeated constituency colleague, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, 19-17 in Friday's leadership contest.

Paula Bradley MLA, meanwhile, is the party's new deputy leader.

She succeeds Lord Dodds after defeating East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell in Friday’s vote.

Speaking after the vote, the newly elected DUP leader said he wanted to see 'unionism working together.'

"I am looking forward to a positive relationship right across Northern Ireland and with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties," he said in his victory speech.

"The opportunities for us to make Northern Ireland a great place after this hundred years has passed and we move into a new hundred years are immense."

More on this breaking story to follow...