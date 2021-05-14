Film crew descends on the north coast

Film crew descends on the north coast

Film crew at work at Ballintoy on the north Antrim coast.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THESE are exciting times for the NI film and television industry.

Earlier, we brought you news of how Netflix film ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is currently being filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios.

Directed by Paul Feig of 'Bridesmaids' and 'Ghostbusters' fame and starring Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne and Kerry Washington, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is based on a best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani and follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.

Now, comes news of a second major production being shot in the province - 'Dungeons and Dragons.'

Local photographer Steven McAuley of McAuley Multimedia managed to get a few snaps of filming taking place at Ballintoy this week.

The north coast venue, of course, previously featured in the incredibly popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' and is a favourite, it seems, of film directors and production companies.

In addition, American actor Patrick Dempsey has apparently been spotted in the province over the past number of days with speculation linking him to the Ballintoy shoot.

Exciting times indeed...


 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639